Monsoon to hit Delhi tomorrow, rainfall expected through the week

Rain is expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday, and the maximum temperature might drop to 34 degrees Celsius. (File photo)

Morning temperature dipped by over 6 degrees between Thursday and Friday as monsoon winds got closer to Delhi.

Thundershowers are expected in the city on Friday afternoon across the city as well as in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon.

The city saw pre-monsoon showers on Thursday night after a hot and humid day on Thursday when the maximum temperature was recorded as 41.8 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, while the minimum was recorded as 30.6 degrees Celsius.

With rains cooling the city overnight, the temperature on Friday morning was 4 degrees below normal.

According to officials at IMD, the city is expected to see thunderstorms and rain on Friday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle at around 38 degrees Celsius.

With monsoon winds expected to hit on Saturday, moderate rainfall with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius is expected. Rain is expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday, and the maximum temperature might drop to 34 degrees Celsius.

With monsoon rains delayed for 13 days, Delhi is reeling under a rain deficit of 56 per cent. The nation-wide deficit, however, is much smaller at 5 per cent. Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have seen excess rains over the past few weeks. 14 other states/UTs have received normal rains and 17 have got less rain than normal.