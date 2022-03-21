Delhi’s maximum temperature may settle at around 37 degrees, drop on Wednesday

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at around 37 degrees Celsius Monday and may fall in the next couple of days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted a fall in maximum temperatures by two to three degrees over most parts of northwest India during the next two days, and no significant change after that. For Delhi, this could mean a small drop in the maximum temperature from around 37 degrees on the forecast for Monday, to around 35 degrees on Wednesday.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over parts of western Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Offering some respite, no significant heatwave conditions are likely over the next four to five days, the IMD said in an update issued on Monday morning.

A western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from March 23 onwards, bringing rainfall or snowfall to parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 23 and 24. The National Capital Region (NCR) is, however, likely to remain dry.

The national capital has been recorded above normal maximum and minimum temperatures over the past week, with the maximum temperature reaching 38.3 degrees on Sunday, the highest so far this year.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Monday was 20.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal average for this time of the year. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Monday was 77 per cent and the temperature at the same time was 23 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index ( AQI) on Sunday was 242, in the ‘poor’ category, going by the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin issued at 4 pm on the day. The major pollutants are dust and PM10. Over the next three days, an increase in wind speed could improve the dispersion of pollutants leading to a slight improvement in air quality. The AQI, however, is likely to remain within the ‘poor’ category over the next three days, as per the SAFAR forecasting system.