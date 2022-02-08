Delhi: IMD predicts possibility of light rains tonight

Under the influence of a western disturbance, light rainfall is a possibility over Delhi towards Tuesday night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, and the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 11 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature on Monday was 26.1 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal. There has been an increase in maximum temperature when compared to the previous week, when it had remained below 24 degrees Celsius. Over the rest of the week, the maximum temperature is likely to fall to around 22 degrees from Wednesday to Friday, before rising again to around 25 degrees by Feb 14.

The minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Tuesday was 11.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal. While no change is likely in the minimum temperature over the next two days, it is likely to fall by two to four degrees subsequently, the IMD forecast indicates.

Thundershowers and strong winds are also on the forecast for Wednesday. Rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorms is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan, according to the IMD.

On Monday, the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category with an AQI of 250, having improved from 285 the previous day. According to the SAFAR forecasting system, clear skies and vertical mixing of pollutants had helped bring about an improvement in the air quality.

The AQI is likely to improve to the ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ category by Wednesday, with rainfall likely to help with the dispersion of pollutants. High wind speed from February 10 onwards could keep the AQI in the ‘moderate’ or lower end of the ‘poor’ category.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) bulletin issued on Monday showed that Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Vivek Vihar, and Bawana were among the areas with AQI in the ‘very poor’ category. Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 389, followed by Jahangirpuri with 331.