Delhi weather today: IMD issues red alert for parts of capital, heavy rain likely

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Delhi NCR woke up to a rainy morning on Thursday, with the weather department forecasting mostly overcast skies for the rest of the week. Thursday (August 6), too, is likely to remain cloudy with rain likely to continue throughout the day. Yellow and orange warnings for has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Due to the continuous rain, Delhi-NCR is likely to record relatively lower temperatures. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31-33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature could be 22-24 degrees Celsius. The moderate rainfall (15.6-64.4 mm) could keep temperatures below the seasonal average.
The IMD has warned of traffic disruption on roads and an increased chance of accidents. Water accumulation in low-lying areas and on roads due to the rain on Wednesday evening.
The rainfall continued into the morning of August 6, leaving many parts of Delhi NCR drenched at the start of the day. According to IMD, heavy rainfall (64.5-115 mm) is forecast in the following districts: New Delhi, Central Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi, Shahdara, East Delhi, South East Delhi. A red alert has been issued in these districts. Moderate showers are expected in a few areas during the forenoon and afternoon.
Another spell of light rain is forecast across many parts of the city towards the evening and night under generally cloudy skies. Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, shifting from westerly in the morning to south-easterly by evening.
VIDEO | Delhi: Rain lashes capital city. Visuals from Mandi House area.#DelhiRains #WeatherUpdate
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/3CGQ5zFhGE
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2026
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The weather office has also cautioned that rain may lead to minor traffic disruptions, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and an increased risk of vehicle accidents. Commuters are advised to check traffic conditions before travelling and avoid areas that frequently experience flooding during heavy rain and areas that face frequent waterlogging.
Delhi NCR is expected to remain under the influence of the monsoon through the coming week, with cloudy skies and light rainfall forecast until at least August 11. On August 7, temperatures are likely to stay between 32–34 degrees Celsius, with light rain at most places and moderate showers possible at a few locations during the day.
From August 8 to August 9, the city is expected to see light rain, mainly during the early morning, evening, and night, while daytime temperatures could rise slightly to 33–35 degrees Celsius.
The IMD forecasts very light to light rain on August 10 and 11, with generally cloudy conditions continuing and maximum temperatures remaining in the 32–34 degrees Celsius range. Overall, no significant change in Delhi’s maximum temperatures is expected over the next seven days.
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