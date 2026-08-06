Delhi weather today: IMD issues red alert for parts of capital, heavy rain likely

Dark monsoon clouds hover over Delhi as the IMD predicts moderate to heavy rain and generally cloudy skies across the national capital. (Image: ANI)

Delhi NCR woke up to a rainy morning on Thursday, with the weather department forecasting mostly overcast skies for the rest of the week. Thursday (August 6), too, is likely to remain cloudy with rain likely to continue throughout the day. Yellow and orange warnings for has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Due to the continuous rain, Delhi-NCR is likely to record relatively lower temperatures. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31-33 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature could be 22-24 degrees Celsius. The moderate rainfall (15.6-64.4 mm) could keep temperatures below the seasonal average.

Impact of rain in Delhi-NCR

The IMD has warned of traffic disruption on roads and an increased chance of accidents. Water accumulation in low-lying areas and on roads due to the rain on Wednesday evening.