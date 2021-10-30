Clear skies in Delhi today, air quality could be in ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category

The minimum temperature on Saturday is likely to stand at around 15 degree Celsius, and the maximum at 30 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Clear skies are on the forecast for the day, along with air quality that could be in the ‘very poor’ to ‘poor’ category.

The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday and Monday, followed by ‘very poor’ AQI till Nov 3, as per the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The wind direction is likely to be from the northwest or west directions of Delhi, favouring the transport of pollutants from crop residue burning.

The wind direction is, however, likely to change to the southeast direction on Monday. An average wind speed of less than 10 kmph remains unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants, the forecast said.

The share of crop residue burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi could fall to less than 5% on Saturday, according to the forecast.

Over the next six days, the maximum temperature is likely to stand at 29 degree Celsius or 30 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature could stand at around 14 or 15 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded in the past 24 hours was 14.8 degree Celsius, which is lower than the lowest minimum temperature recorded each year in the month of October from 2013 to 2019.