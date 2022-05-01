Delhi weather today: Heatwave will linger, mercury to hit 43 degrees Celsius

Heatwave conditions and a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius are on the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Sunday. For the third day in a row, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory was 43.5 degrees Celsius on Saturday, five degrees above the normal for this time of the year.

The CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the highest for any weather station in the national capital. The maximum temperature at Gurgaon stood at a slightly lower figure of 46.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Sunday was 25.8 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal.

Under the influence of a western disturbance, a dust storm or thunderstorm is on the forecast for the national capital on May 2 and 4, while cloudy skies and light rainfall are likely on May 5. The maximum temperature over the next six days is likely to range from 41 degrees Celsius to 43 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature, recorded at night, could be around 25 or 26 degrees Celsius.

No significant change is likely in the maximum temperature over northwest India during the next three days, but it could fall by about two to three degrees after that, according to the IMD. Dust storms or thunderstorms are likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on May 3 and 4, the forecast indicates.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday, but could deteriorate to ‘very poor’ on Monday on account of dust.