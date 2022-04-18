Delhi weather today: Heatwave conditions likely, AQI remains ‘poor’

Heatwave conditions and a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Monday.

A western disturbance is set to affect parts of northwest India from Monday night onwards, according to an IMD bulletin issued early Monday. Under its influence, light, isolated rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh on April 20 and 21. Cloudy skies, strong winds, and the possibility of thunder and lightning are on the forecast for Delhi on April 20 and 21.

Heatwave conditions remain on the forecast for Tuesday as well. Over the next six days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 39 to 42 degrees Celsius. With cloudy skies, the maximum temperature could fall to around 39 degrees on April 21 and 22, the forecast indicates.

The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 22.5 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal, while the maximum temperature recorded Sunday at the Safdarjung weather station was 40.9 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal. The normal maximum temperature for Delhi from April 18 to 20 is 37 degrees, going by the long-period average.

Most weather observatories in the city recorded temperatures over 40 degrees on Sunday. At the Ridge, the maximum temperature stood at 42.9 degrees, while it was 41.4 degrees at Najafgarh, and 41.2 degrees at Lodhi Road.

On Sunday, the average air quality index (AQI) was 251, in the ‘poor’ category, with PM10 and dust as the main pollutants. The AQI has remained in the ‘poor’ category from March 28 and is likely to remain ‘poor’ on Monday and Tuesday, as per the air quality early warning system. “Dust raising strong winds are likely over NCR, parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat from April 18 to 20. Long-range transported dust will also impact air quality over parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat and the NCR during the next three days,” stated a forecast issued on Sunday. The air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category over the next seven days as well.