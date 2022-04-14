Delhi’s maximum temperature to be below 40 degrees, strong winds likely

The maximum temperature in Delhi could be around 39 degrees Celsius Thursday, bringing brief respite from heatwave conditions, with strong winds likely during the day, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The fall in temperature to below 40 degrees Celsius is likely to be short-lived. The maximum temperature is set to rise to around 41 degrees on April 17, and further to 42 degrees on April 18. Heatwave conditions are forecast to return in Delhi from April 18 to 20.

The maximum temperature is also likely to rise by two to four degrees over most parts of northwest India during the next four to five days, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 40.6 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory, five degrees above the normal for this time of the year. At Palam, the maximum temperature settled at 41 degrees, while it was 40.1 degrees at Lodhi Road, 41.5 degrees at the Ridge, and 42.2 degrees at the weather station in Gurgaon.

The IMD had predicted a fall in maximum temperatures over parts of Northwest India on account of a western disturbance affecting the Western Himalayan region. The western disturbance continues to lie over North Pakistan and surrounding areas, and could bring rainfall to the Western Himalayan region from April 14 to 16. Another western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from April 19 onwards.

Impacts of western disturbances include cloudy skies and higher nighttime temperatures. Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature, which is recorded at night, also settled at a figure five degrees above normal—26.2 degrees Celsius. This is the highest minimum temperature recorded so far this month. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to range from 25 to 27 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 286. With dust and PM10 being the predominant pollutants, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday and Friday, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.