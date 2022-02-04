Delhi weather today: Cloudy skies, light rainfall; air quality to improve

Cloudy skies and light rainfall are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi for Friday. The air quality is likely to improve to reach the ‘moderate’ category, according to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System.

Between 8.30 am on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday, the Safdarjung weather observatory recorded 1.3 mm of rainfall, brought on by a western disturbance. The weather station at Aya Nagar recorded the highest amount of rainfall within the same time frame, having received 1.8 mm. The observatory at Lodhi Road recorded 1.4 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

The minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Friday was 10.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to be 17 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could settle at around 9 degrees Celsius, going by the IMD forecast. No rainfall and foggy conditions are on the forecast from Feb 5 to 7 in Delhi.

The temperature at 8.30 am on Friday was 11.6 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity at the same time was 97%, while the wind speed was around 11.1 kmph.

Strong winds and overcast skies kept the day-time temperature below normal on Thursday.

The air quality may reach the ‘moderate’ category, an improvement from the AQI in the ‘very poor’ category recorded on Thursday. Higher wind speed and rainfall are expected to help with the dispersion of pollutants.

At most monitoring stations, the 24-hour average AQI was in the ‘poor’ category at 9 am on Friday. AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’. At the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the AQI was 236, while it was 205 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 280 at Lodhi Road, and 288 at Anand Vihar. At Chandni Chowk, the AQI was 145, in the ‘moderate’ category.