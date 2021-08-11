IMD predicts clear skies, strong winds for Delhi today

Pedestrians cover their heads to shield from the sun in New Delhi (PTI file photo)

Wednesday is likely to be another dry day with clear skies for the national capital region, while strong surface winds are also on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day.

A maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius is likely, with the minimum at 27 degree Celsius.

While partly cloudy skies could possibly make a comeback from Thursday onwards, rain is not on the forecast till Aug 16, when rainfall and thunderstorms are on the cards.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Wednesday was 66 per cent, while temperature stood at 30.2 degree Celsius. Surface winds with a speed of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour are likely today.

According to the IMD, the eastern end of the monsoon trough has shifted closer to the foothills of the Himalayas and the western end runs north of its normal position, resulting in weak monsoon conditions for the next five to six days outside the Northeast, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The trough, a feature of the monsoon, is an elongated low-pressure area that extends from the Northwest part of the country to the Bay of Bengal.

The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 35.8 degree Celsius.