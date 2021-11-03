Delhi weather today: Air quality to remain ‘very poor’, minimum temperature to be 16 degree Celsius

A minimum temperature of 16 degree Celsius and a maximum of 30 degree Celsius are on the weather forecast for Delhi on Wednesday, while the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi indicated in a Wednesday morning update that the AQI will remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday and Thursday. The average wind speed is less than 10 kmph, and low wind speeds do not disperse pollutants. The air quality could begin improving from Nov 7 onwards with strong winds, going by the forecast. The India Meteorological Department has predicted strong winds on Nov 6 and 7.

The air quality had slipped to the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday. An air quality index between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very poor,’ and could cause “respiratory illness upon prolonged exposure,” according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The contribution of biomass burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi is likely to be less than 5% on Wednesday and Thursday since the wind direction is not yet conducive for transport of pollutants from farm fires. The wind direction is, however, likely to change to the northwest direction in the next few days, making it more favourable for pollutants from crop residue burning in Punjab and Haryana to make their way to Delhi.

The minimum temperature over the next six days is likely to stand at 14 or 15 degree Celsius, with the maximum temperature at 28 or 29 degree Celsius.