Above normal temperatures recorded in Delhi in the past 24 hours

Delhi is likely to see clear skies and a maximum temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

With warm days setting in, above normal minimum and maximum temperature were recorded over the past 24 hours.

At the Safdarjung weather observatory, the maximum temperature recorded during the daytime on Monday was 33 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal. The minimum temperature registered early on Tuesday was 18.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

At the Lodhi Road observatory, the maximum temperature on Monday settled at 34 degrees, five degrees above normal. The maximum temperature recorded at Aya Nagar was also five degrees above normal.

The temperature is set to rise further over the next few days. The maximum temperature over the next six days is likely to range from 34 degrees to 37 degrees. The IMD has predicted a 2 to 3 degrees rise in maximum temperatures over northwest and central India during the next two days.

The minimum temperature, meanwhile, is likely to hit 20 degrees on Wednesday.

Heatwave conditions are on the forecast for western Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi degraded to 231, in the ‘poor’ category. It had remained in the ‘moderate’ category from March 9 onwards. From March 17 onwards, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on account of slow wind speed, said the SAFAR forecast.