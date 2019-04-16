Delhi weather: Rain brings some respite from soaring heat

Toggle Menu
The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, and a minimum temperature of 26 degrees for Delhi today.

Skymet Weather website had earlier said that dust storm and thundershowers would hit Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon, adding that temperatures might even drop to 33 degrees tomorrow. (Representational Image)

Delhi witnessed dust storm and thundershowers in some parts of the city on Tuesday morning as mercury levels dipped below 30 degrees. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, and a minimum temperature of 28 degrees for Delhi today.

The Met department attributed the change in the temperature to a western disturbance that will have an impact over several parts of north India, including the national capital.

The IMD forecast also said that day temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees over most parts of the country over the next 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience rainfall along with isolated thundersqualls during the next two days owing to the western disturbance.

On Monday, Delhi continued to witness rising mercury, with the maximum temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

