Delhi weather: Rain brings some respite from soaring heat

Delhi witnessed dust storm and thundershowers in some parts of the city on Tuesday morning as mercury levels dipped below 30 degrees. The IMD has forecast a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, and a minimum temperature of 28 degrees for Delhi today.

Advertising

The Met department attributed the change in the temperature to a western disturbance that will have an impact over several parts of north India, including the national capital.

The IMD forecast also said that day temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degrees over most parts of the country over the next 2-3 days.

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience rainfall along with isolated thundersqualls during the next two days owing to the western disturbance.

While on April 16 and 17, dust storm and thundershower activities at most places with chances of squalls and moderate rain at few places is expected. https://t.co/MKqhr8Tefl #DelhiWeather — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) April 13, 2019

On Monday, Delhi continued to witness rising mercury, with the maximum temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.