At 46 degrees, Delhi sees hottest May day since 2002

As heatwaves continue to persist, Delhi Tuesday recorded the maximum temperature at 46 degrees Celsius, the highest for the month of May in 18 years. The last time the national capital touched 46 degrees in May was in 2002.

Palam in SouthWest Delhi recorded 47.6 degrees, as much as Rajasthan’s Churu district which recorded 47.5 degrees Celsius today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the heatwave condition will be at its peak on Tuesday over the plains of northwest India, central India and adjoining interior parts of eastern India due to the prevailing dry northwesterly winds over these areas. It also said that the hot spell is very likely to prevail over these areas till May 28.

A red alert has already been issued for the capital, and states including Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for today. The IMD advised taking extreme care for vulnerable people, including infants, elderly and people with chronic diseases.

The weather agency forecast that maximum temperatures over plains of north India are likely to recede from May 28 onwards and favourable reduction in heat wave conditions is likely from May 29.

