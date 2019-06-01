Delhi sizzles at 45 degrees Celsius, red alert sounded by IMD

A day after the national capital recorded its hottest day of the season, mercury fell by a notch on Saturday morning. There’s no respite from the scorching sun, however, as the weatherman has predicted that heat wave conductions will continue today and over the next few days.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 45 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a day after parts of the city registered a high of 47 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded was 27.6 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity in the morning was 48 per cent.

On Friday, Delhi sweltered under the hottest day of the season, with the mercury rising to 47 degrees Celsius in some areas. The maximum temperature was 44.8 at Safdarjung observatory, which is considered the official recording for the city. The weather stations at Ayanagar and Palam recorded 46 and 46.2 degrees Celsius respectively. Private agency Skymet Weather showed the maximum temperature touched the 47-degree Celsius mark in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri.

The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded ar 28.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD had issued a red warning — the most severe of its four categories — as heat wave conditions continued in the Delhi-NCR region on Friday. The IMD said present conditions could create a very high likelihood of developing heat-related illnesses and heat strokes in people of all ages.

Not just Delhi, the northern part of India is draped in similar conditions. Heat wave conditions are also expected in parts of west Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Marathwada and in isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan.

