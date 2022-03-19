Delhi weather: Clear skies, maximum temperature of 36 degrees likely today

Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 36 degrees Celsius and clear skies on Saturday, going by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the national capital.

The maximum temperature has remained above normal for the past few days. On Friday, a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees was recorded, five degrees above the normal for this time of the year at the Safdarjung weather observatory. The minimum temperature registered early on Saturday was 19.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal. While the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 85%, the temperature at the same time was 22.6 degrees.

The normal maximum temperature for March 19 to 21 is 30.6 degrees Celsius. The normal minimum temperature for the same period is 16.5 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the maximum temperature stood at 36.1 degrees at the Safdarjung weather station.

Heatwave conditions are on the forecast for parts of Rajasthan, western Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha on Saturday.

Over the upcoming week, the maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to range from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature could range from 19 to 21 degrees Celsius. Clear skies are on the forecast for the next six days.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi settled at 293, in the ‘poor’ category on Friday. According to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Friday, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Saturday. PM10 and dust are the main pollutants, the forecast indicates. The AQI has remained in the ‘poor’ category since March 14.

The normal amount of rainfall from March 1 to 18 in Delhi is 8.8 mm. The city has remained dry so far this month. In the northwestern region, Chandigarh has also recorded no rainfall this month, while Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have recorded large deficits in rainfall compared to the normal.