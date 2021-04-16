IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi today

Mercury is expected to fall down to around 38 degrees Celsius on Friday and 36 degrees on Saturday. (File)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain accompanied by gusty winds in Delhi on Friday and Saturday.

As per the weather body, skies will remain cloudy and wind speed may reach up to 40 kmph during day time on Friday before light showers begin around evening.

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Thursday was 40.5 degrees Celsius, which is the highest reading so far this season.

Mercury is expected to fall down to around 38 degrees Celsius on Friday and 36 degrees on Saturday.

The minimum temperature recorded in the early morning hours of Friday was 20.2 degrees Celsius, and it is forecast to fall to around 18 degrees by Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was poor on Friday morning with a reading of 233. It is forecast to improve to moderate category owning to rain on Friday and Saturday, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.