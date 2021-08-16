Delhi weather: Temperature starts going up as capital sees no sign of rain

Updated: August 16, 2021 11:28:53 am
Temperatures have started to go up in Delhi again as a dry spell has been continuing for about a week now. Monsoon activity is expected to remain weak in northwest India for at least two more days, officials at the India Meteorological Department said.
While heavy rain is expected in central and eastern parts of the country, only light rain is expected in Delhi and nearby areas till at least Thursday.
On Monday, Delhi saw a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 27 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal for this time of the year. According to IMD, Tuesday will be hotter at around 38 degrees Celsius, as rain has evaded the capital for nearly a week now.
Since the city received more than twice the rainfall it gets in July, there is no deficit in overall monsoon rain figures so far. However, August has seen only a handful of rainy days and the month, which is usually the wettest, has been largely dry.
IMD’s forecast for the rest of the week is:
|Date
|Min Temp (°C)
|Max Temp (°C)
|Weather
|16-Aug
|27.0
|37.0
|Partly cloudy sky
|17-Aug
|26.0
|38.0
|Partly cloudy sky
|18-Aug
|27.0
|37.0
|Generally cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle
|19-Aug
|27.0
|35.0
|Generally cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle
|20-Aug
|26.0
|34.0
|Generally cloudy sky with Light rain
|21-Aug
|25.0
|33.0
|Rain or Thundershowers
|22-Aug
|25.0
|33.0
|Rain or Thundershowers
