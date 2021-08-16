scorecardresearch
Monday, August 16, 2021
Delhi weather: Temperature starts going up as capital sees no sign of rain

Monsoon activity is expected to remain weak in northwest India for at least two more days, officials at the India Meteorological Department said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 16, 2021 11:28:53 am
Delhi has not seen any rain for about a week now. (File Photo)

Temperatures have started to go up in Delhi again as a dry spell has been continuing for about a week now. Monsoon activity is expected to remain weak in northwest India for at least two more days, officials at the India Meteorological Department said.

While heavy rain is expected in central and eastern parts of the country, only light rain is expected in Delhi and nearby areas till at least Thursday.

On Monday, Delhi saw a minimum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 27 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal for this time of the year. According to IMD, Tuesday will be hotter at around 38 degrees Celsius, as rain has evaded the capital for nearly a week now.

Since the city received more than twice the rainfall it gets in July, there is no deficit in overall monsoon rain figures so far. However, August has seen only a handful of rainy days and the month, which is usually the wettest, has been largely dry.

IMD’s forecast for the rest of the week is:

Date Min Temp (°C) Max Temp (°C) Weather
16-Aug 27.0 37.0 Partly cloudy sky
17-Aug 26.0 38.0 Partly cloudy sky
18-Aug 27.0 37.0 Generally cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle
19-Aug 27.0 35.0 Generally cloudy sky with Light Rain or Drizzle
20-Aug 26.0 34.0 Generally cloudy sky with Light rain
21-Aug 25.0 33.0 Rain or Thundershowers
22-Aug 25.0 33.0 Rain or Thundershowers

