Delhi weather today: Temperature begins to dip, set to fall further over next six days

The minimum temperature in Delhi has begun to dip over the past two days, remaining below 15 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded early on Saturday was 12.6 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal for this time of the year, and the lowest so far this month. It was 14.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The minimum temperature is likely to fall further to around 11 degrees Celsius by November 18, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates.

The maximum temperature is likely to see a similar fall over the next six days, remaining below 30 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Friday was 28.5 degrees Celsius, also a degree below the normal for this time of the year, and a dip from 33 degrees Celsius recorded on November 8. It is set to fall further to around 26 degrees Celsius by November 18.

The mornings are also likely to see shallow fog from November 13 to 18, according to the IMD forecast. The temperature at 8.30 am on Saturday was around 17 degrees Celsius.

With another western disturbance likely to affect the western Himalayan region from November 13 onwards, snowfall or rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh, isolated parts of Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on November 13 and 14. This is likely to result in a fall in minimum temperatures over many parts of northwest India over the next 24 hours, according to an IMD update issued Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 311 at 9 am. The city’s monitoring stations recorded 24-hour average AQI in the ‘very poor’ or ‘poor’ categories Saturday morning. The air quality in other parts of the NCR was marginally better – Noida recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 242 at 9 am, Faridabad 278 and Gurgaon 300.