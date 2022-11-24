Delhi weather: Temperature dips, air quality likely to deteriorate further

Delhi witnessed a cold morning Thursday with the minimum temperature settling at around 8.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature has been hovering at around 8 or 9 degrees Celsius from November 18 onwards. With cold winds from the northwest affecting Delhi, the lowest minimum temperature recorded so far this month was 8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates that the temperature is unlikely to see a further dip over the next six days. The minimum temperature is likely to remain at around 8 or 9 degrees for the next six days, while the maximum temperature could settle at around 26 or 27 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 27 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi was in the ‘poor’ category on Wednesday with an air quality index (AQI) of 237. It has remained in the ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ categories this week. According to a forecast issued on Wednesday by the air quality early warning system for Delhi, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday. It is likely to deteriorate from Friday onwards on account of low wind speed and poor ventilation, the forecast indicates. On Friday and Saturday, the air quality is set to hit the ‘very poor’ category.

The contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels in Delhi has remained low over the past few days, settling at around 3 per cent on Wednesday, according to an update from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The fire count in Punjab has also fallen from around 1,358 on November 16 to 140 on November 23, according to data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute.

According to the SAFAR update, local surface winds resulted in moderate dispersion of pollutants on Wednesday. A dip in the temperature usually results in the accumulation of pollutants. Surface winds are likely to be from the Northwest on Thursday as well.