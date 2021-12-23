Delhi weather today: Minimum temperature at 5.5 degrees Celsius; AQI back to ‘severe’ category

The minimum temperature in Delhi over the past 24 hours stood at 5.5 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory, while the AQI returned to the ‘severe’ category.

The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours at the Safdarjung weather station, which provides representative data for the city, is around two degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates that the minimum temperature on Thursday is also likely to settle at 5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to be 24 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said in an update on Thursday morning that a gradual rise in minimum temperature by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is likely over most parts of northwest and central India over the next two days, with the abatement of the cold wave that the region experienced recently.

With two western disturbances, one from Dec 24 and another from Dec 26, likely to influence northwest India, the IMD has predicted rainfall for Delhi from Dec 26 to 28. A western disturbance is a storm from the Mediterranean region that brings winter rainfall to northwest India.

The air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ or ‘very poor’ category on Thursday, the Air Quality Early Warning System forecast said. The AQI could remain ‘very poor’ over the next two days as well.

The AQI has deteriorated over the past two days to reach the ‘severe’ category. On Wednesday, the 24-hour average AQI in Delhi was 407, in the ‘severe’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. On Tuesday as well, Delhi recorded an AQI of 402, in the ‘severe’ category.

Some stations recorded a 24-hour average AQI in the upper end of the ‘severe’ category on Thursday morning. As a 24-hour average, the AQI at 9 am at Anand Vihar was at 463, while the AQI at Jahangirpuri was 474. It was 465 at Wazirpur and 460 at Punjabi Bagh.

At Anand Vihar, the PM2.5 concentration peaked at 796 µg/m3 at 2 am on Thursday. This is nearly 13 times the 24-hour standard of 60 µg/m3 for PM2.5.