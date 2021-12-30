scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, December 30, 2021
MUST READ

At 3.4 degree Celsius, Delhi shivers on Thursday morning

🔴 The city’s air quality improved from “severe” category on Sunday to “poor” on Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 30, 2021 10:08:28 am
Children sit next to a bonfire on a cold morning in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi woke up to the season’s one of the coldest mornings on Thursday with the mercury settling at 3.4 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature of the city dipped five degrees between Wednesday and Thursday morning — from 8.4 degree Celsius to 3.4 degree Celsius.

Delhi News |No picnics, cap of 20 people at funerals: East Delhi civic body sets rules to check Covid spread

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, cold weather conditions are expected to prevail in parts of North West India on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with cold winds blowing and temperatures dipping four degrees below normal.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Moderate fog was seen in the city, with the visibility at Safdarjung falling to 200 metres between 5.30 am and 8.30 am. The visibility at Palam was 700 m at around 8.30 pm.

IMD expects the temperature to be in the range of 4 and 20 degree Celsius. Cold wave conditions are expected to continue as well.

Following that, a western disturbance is expected to bring rain to Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. “Light rain is expected in Delhi on January 5 and 6. However, heavy showers are expected in other parts of North West and East India,” an IMD official said.

More from Delhi

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality improved from “severe” category on Sunday to “poor” on Wednesday. According to SAFAR, it is expected to remain in the “poor-very poor” range for the next three days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 30: Latest News

Advertisement