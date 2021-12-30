At 3.4 degree Celsius, Delhi shivers on Thursday morning

Delhi woke up to the season’s one of the coldest mornings on Thursday with the mercury settling at 3.4 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature of the city dipped five degrees between Wednesday and Thursday morning — from 8.4 degree Celsius to 3.4 degree Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, cold weather conditions are expected to prevail in parts of North West India on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with cold winds blowing and temperatures dipping four degrees below normal.

Moderate fog was seen in the city, with the visibility at Safdarjung falling to 200 metres between 5.30 am and 8.30 am. The visibility at Palam was 700 m at around 8.30 pm.

IMD expects the temperature to be in the range of 4 and 20 degree Celsius. Cold wave conditions are expected to continue as well.

Following that, a western disturbance is expected to bring rain to Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi. “Light rain is expected in Delhi on January 5 and 6. However, heavy showers are expected in other parts of North West and East India,” an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, the city’s air quality improved from “severe” category on Sunday to “poor” on Wednesday. According to SAFAR, it is expected to remain in the “poor-very poor” range for the next three days.