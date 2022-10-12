Will it rain more? What Delhi’s weather looks like for the week ahead

After a few days of incessant rainfall, Delhi is set to remain dry on Wednesday and for the next six days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

While partly cloudy skies are likely on Wednesday and Thursday, clear skies are set to return thereafter.

Overcast skies and rainfall had brought a dip in the temperature over the past few days. The maximum temperature is likely to bounce back to around 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, before rising to 33 degrees Celsius by Friday. The maximum temperature could remain at around 33 degrees Celsius till October 18. The minimum temperature, which was above 20 degrees Celsius for the first week of October, is likely to be around 18 or 19 degrees Celsius for the next six days, the forecast indicates.

The city has already received more rainfall than is considered normal for the month of October. Till October 12, Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, has recorded 128.2 mm of rainfall, well above the normal or long period average of around 15.1 mm for the month of October.

The rainfall over the past few days has also brought a spell of good air days to Delhi, around the time when the air quality usually takes a turn for the worse with calm conditions setting in after the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. From October 6 onwards, the air quality index (AQI) has remained in the ‘satisfactory’ or ‘good’ category. Delhi also recorded two consecutive days of ‘good’ air quality this month. While heavy rainfall in October last year had brought a single day of good AQI to Delhi, there were no ‘good’ air days in October in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the AQI is set to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Wednesday and Thursday. It could be in the ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’ category on Friday. Thereafter, it is likely to remain largely in the ‘moderate’ category for the next six days, according to the forecast.