IMD predicts very light rainfall towards evening in Delhi-NCR today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very light rainfall towards the evening or night, along with cloudy skies, in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

With a rainy week ahead, light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers remain on the forecast till September 27. A cyclonic circulation lies over East Rajasthan, according to an IMD update from Monday.

IMD’s observatories in the city recorded no rainfall on Monday.

While the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 34 degree Celsius on Tuesday, the minimum is likely to be 26 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 am was 83 per cent and the temperature recorded at the same time was 29.4 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature recorded on Monday at Safdarjung was 35.8 degree Celsius.

Over the next seven days, maximum temperature is likely to range from 31 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius.

This monsoon season, Delhi has recorded a total of 733.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 569.5 mm on an average across all observatories. In the region, Delhi and Haryana have recorded excess rainfall this season, while Chandigarh has registered a deficit so far. Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh are clubbed together as a single meteorological sub-division. The national capital has recorded rainfall on around 15 days of this month.