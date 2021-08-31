IMD predicts moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rainfall and cloudy skies for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday. Rainfall in the range of 15.6 mm to 64.4 mm is categorised as ‘moderate.’

An 8.30 am update from the IMD said that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall is likely over parts of east, southeast, northeast and north Delhi over the next two hours.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 33 degree Celsius, with the minimum at 25 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday was 84%. The temperature at the same time was 28 degree Celsius.

Rainfall remains on the forecast from September1-4. Thunderstorms are also on the forecast for September 6. The IMD’s seven-day forecast suggests that moderate rainfall is a possibility on September 1, followed by light rain thereafter. Between 8.30 a.m. on Monday and 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Safdarjung, Palam and Lodi Road observatories of the IMD recorded traces of rainfall.

Between June 1 and August 30, Delhi has recorded 513.1 mm of rainfall against a normal of 467 mm for the same time period.

In the month of August, the national capital has recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30. This is around 31% below the normal of 209.4 mm for the month, going by the IMD’s rainfall statistics.