Friday, July 22, 2022

Delhi weather: Light to moderate rainfall likely today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to witness a rainy weekend with moderate rainfall on the forecast for Saturday and the possibility of light rain on Sunday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 22, 2022 9:59:08 am
Overcast skies and light to moderate rainfall are a possibility in Delhi on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The IMD forecast for Thursday said that the ‘moderate’ rainfall was likely in the city, and a ‘yellow’ alert was issued. Most weather stations in the city, however, recorded no rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Thursday. The weather station at Mayur Vihar recorded 3.5 mm, while the weather station at Najafgarh recorded 2.5 mm. The Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides a marker for the city, saw no rainfall on Thursday, but recorded very light rainfall of around 0.3 mm early on Friday.

The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to be 34 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Thursday was 33.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 27 degrees Celsius, close to the normal for this time of the year.

The weekend is likely to be rainy with moderate rainfall on the forecast for Saturday and light rain likely on Sunday.

The monsoon trough shifting to be close to its normal position brought rainfall to northwest India this week. The trough is likely to remain near its normal position for the next 24 hours, and then move southwards, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Friday. A western disturbance lies over Himachal Pradesh and another one over Afghanistan. With these systems in place, widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand over the week from July 21 to 27. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receive rainfall.

So far this monsoon season (from June 1 onwards), northwest India has recorded 187.4 mm of rainfall, 9% short of the ‘normal’ of 206 mm.

