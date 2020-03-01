Delhi receives fresh spell of rain, 14 flights diverted from IGI

Rain started around 4 pm and by 5.30 pm the city had recorded 3.8 mm of rain. By 8.30 pm, the gauges had recorded 18.5 mm rain. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha) Rain started around 4 pm and by 5.30 pm the city had recorded 3.8 mm of rain. By 8.30 pm, the gauges had recorded 18.5 mm rain. (Express photo: Abhinav Saha)

Rain and hail lashed parts of Delhi Saturday as a Western Disturbance affected weather in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana. The Safdarjung Observatory, whose reading is considered for the whole city, saw 18.5 mm of rain throughout the day. Strong winds had started blowing in the city Friday evening. On Saturday, the maximum temperature at 27.3 degrees Celsius was 2 degrees above normal, while the minimum at 16.2 degrees Celsius was 4 degrees above normal.

Strong winds and thunderstorm also forced 14 flights to be diverted to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, a Delhi airport spokesperson said.

