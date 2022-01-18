IMD predicts a rainy weekend for Delhi

Delhi is likely to witness a rainy weekend, beginning Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday is expected to be 9 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature is forecasted to be 17 degree Celsius, the weather department said.

Over the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory was 16.1 degree Celsius, four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 8.5 degree Celsius, a degree above normal. At 8.30 am on Tuesday, the temperature was 10.2 degree Celsius.

The IMD has forecasted rainfall for Delhi on January 21, 22 and 23, owing to a western disturbance, which is slated to affect northwest India from Friday onwards. An induced cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southwest Rajasthan on January 22.

The minimum temperature is likely to rise by two to four degrees over northwest India over the next four to five days, according to the IMD’s forecast.

The AQI in Delhi was 327 — the ‘very poor’ category — on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The Air Quality Early Warning System forecast indicates that the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday as well.

Some air quality monitoring stations recorded 24-hour average AQI in the ‘severe’ category at 10 am on Tuesday. AQI between 401 and 500 is considered to be ‘severe’. At Anand Vihar, the AQI was 404, while it stood at a higher figure (425) at Jahangirpuri. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded an AQI of 350 (‘very poor’ category), while at Mandir Marg, the AQI was 367 and at Chandni Chowk, it was 337.