IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in Delhi today

The weekend is likely to be a rainy one for Delhi-NCR. Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are on the forecast for towards the afternoon and evening today, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Light rainfall remains on the forecast for Sunday as well.

The maximum temperature is likely to stand at 33 degree Celsius, while the minimum will remain at 25 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday was 90 per cent. The temperature at the same time was 26.8 degree Celsius.

The city witnessed light rainfall on Friday. Between 8.30 a.m. on Friday and 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the Safdarjung weather observatory recorded 4.1 mm of rainfall. The highest amount was recorded at Aya Nagar with 15.4 mm, while the Ridge logged 11 mm and Lodi Road recorded 2.6 mm. A cyclonic circulation persists over northeast Madhya Pradesh and south Uttar Pradesh, according to the IMD’s weather inference for northwest India.

The IMD’s seven-day forecast indicates that rainfall could be a possibility on a few days of the upcoming week. Light rainfall is on the forecast for September 27 and 28, along with the possibility of very light rain and thundershowers on September 30. Maximum temperature over the next seven days is likely to range from 32 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius, while the minimum could range from 24 degree Celsius to 26 degree Celsius.