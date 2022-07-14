Delhi weather: IMD predicts light rainfall and thunderstorms for city today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast light rainfall for Delhi and said there is a possibility of thunderstorms in a few places Thursday.

The maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to be 37 degrees Celsius, close to the 37.1 degrees recorded on Wednesday. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 28.4 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal for this time of the year.

Parts of Delhi recorded very light rainfall on Wednesday. Over the past 24 hours, the Safdarjung weather observatory recorded traces of rainfall. So far this month, Safdarjung has recorded 123.7 mm of rain, 46 per cent above the normal of 84.7 mm till July 14.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am on Thursday was 72 per cent, up from 68 per cent recorded on Wednesday evening. According to an IMD update issued on Wednesday evening, the maximum humidity recorded in the past 24 hours was 95 per cent, and the minimum humidity was 58 per cent.

Light or very light rainfall remains in the forecast for Delhi for the next six days. The maximum temperature is likely to range from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius over the next six days.

An IMD bulletin issued early on Thursday said that scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan over the next two days, with a reduction in rainfall activity thereafter. The bulletin also said that fairly widespread rainfall activity is likely over northwest and central India from July 19 to 21.

The air quality in Delhi has remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category from July 10 onwards. The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday was 89. AQI between 51 and 100 is considered ‘satisfactory’.