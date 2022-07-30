scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Delhi weather: Light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms likely today, says IMD

Rainfall is likely to continue in Delhi over the week ahead with the IMD forecasting cloudy skies and light rainfall till Wednesday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 30, 2022 10:05:26 am
delhi rainsThe month of July is likely to end with excess rain for Delhi’s base weather station Safdarjung. (Express file photo by Gajendra Yadav)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast says light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms are likely in Delhi on Saturday, after parts of the city received rainfall earlier in the day.

The city recorded light to moderate rain on Friday as well. Over the past 24 hours, the Safdarjung weather station has recorded around 20.2 mm of rainfall. Much of that rain was seen Saturday morning between 5.30 am and 8.30 am. Aya Nagar in South Delhi received the highest amount of rainfall in the past 24 hours – 55.4 mm. The Aya Nagar weather observatory is the only one in the city that has recorded heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours.

The maximum temperature on Saturday is likely to be 32 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature early on Saturday settled at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 32.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees below the normal for this time of the year, while the temperature at 8.30 am on Saturday was 26 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall is likely to continue over the week ahead. An IMD update on Saturday said that light to moderate thunderstorm activity is likely to continue in isolated parts of Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and North Rajasthan for the next three days. Cloudy skies and light rainfall are on the forecast for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Delhi. Light to moderate rainfall activity remains on the forecast for northwest India from August 4 to 6.

The monsoon trough lies north of its normal position and is likely to remain there for the next four to five days, according to an IMD bulletin issued early on Saturday. This is likely to bring widespread rainfall to Punjab and Haryana on July 30, and Himachal Pradesh on July 30 and 31. The IMD forecast also says that isolated instances of very heavy rainfall are likely over Uttarakhand on July 30 and 31.

The month of July is likely to end with excess rain for Delhi’s base weather station Safdarjung. So far this month, Safdarjung has recorded 273.4 mm of rainfall, an excess of 35% over the normal of 201.9 mm.

