IMD predicts cloudy skies, light rainfall in Delhi on March 9-10

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies and light rainfall for March 9 and 10 in Delhi.

The rainfall will be on account of a western disturbance that is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region and the adjoining plains from the night of March 8.

Under the influence of the western disturbance, light or moderate rainfall, or snowfall, is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 9 and 10. Isolated light rainfall is also likely over Punjab and Haryana on March 9 and 10, going by an IMD update issued on Monday morning.

On Monday, the maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to be 29 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature could be 14 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 28.2 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature in the early hours of Monday was 14.3 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Monday was 91 per cent.

The maximum temperature will hover at around 29 or 30 degrees over the next six days, the IMD forecast indicates.

The AQI on Sunday was 162, which comes in the ‘moderate’ category, as per the CPCB bulletin issued at 4 pm on Sunday. The AQI has remained in the ‘moderate’ category from March 3 onwards.

According to the SAFAR forecast issued on Sunday, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘moderate’ or lower end of the ‘poor’ category from March 7 to 9. Coarser particles of size more than 2.5 micrometres dominate since dry conditions enhance resuspension of dust from vehicular movement. Around 55 per cent of these particles are PM10.