Rain and thunderstorms bring Delhi temperatures down; IMD issues yellow alert

Fresh spells of rain and gusty thunderstorms swept across parts of the national capital Saturday evening, bringing down daytime temperatures and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for several districts just days after the official withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon.

The weather department had warned of generally cloudy skies with one to two spells of very light to light rain at most places, along with moderate rainfall in several pockets during the afternoon and evening hours.

It said that these spells would be accompanied by gusty winds clocking speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, with peaks reaching up to 50 kmph, followed by additional light to moderate activity stretching into Saturday night.