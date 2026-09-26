Rain and thunderstorms bring Delhi temperatures down; IMD issues yellow alert

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Fresh spells of rain and gusty thunderstorms swept across parts of the national capital Saturday evening, bringing down daytime temperatures and prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for several districts just days after the official withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon.
The weather department had warned of generally cloudy skies with one to two spells of very light to light rain at most places, along with moderate rainfall in several pockets during the afternoon and evening hours.
It said that these spells would be accompanied by gusty winds clocking speeds of 30 to 40 kmph, with peaks reaching up to 50 kmph, followed by additional light to moderate activity stretching into Saturday night.
Temperatures across the national capital saw slight drop with daytime maximum at 29.2°C on Saturday which is five notches below normal. This was a sharp decrease compared to Friday’s peak of 33°C recorded at the Safdarjung base station.
Minimum temperatures early Saturday morning settled between 18.8°C at the Ridge and 23.2°C at Safdarjung, delivering cooler, breezier conditions across the city.
The latest district-level alert was issued Saturday evening and placed northern, central, and eastern parts of Delhi including North, North West, North East, West, Central, Shahdara, and East Delhi under a yellow “Watch / Be Updated” alert for light showers and lightning.
Meanwhile, drizzle to very light rain is expected across southern pockets, including New Delhi, South Delhi, and South West Delhi, IMD officials said.
IMD officials attributed the weather system to a depression centered over Northeast Madhya Pradesh and adjoining north Chhattisgarh. This was seen moving north-northwestward toward southeastern Uttar Pradesh, alongside a mid-tropospheric Western Disturbance, meaning a low pressure area, IMD officials said.
The current wet spell arrives shortly after the official retreat of the Southwest Monsoon, which withdrew from Delhi on September 23, two days ahead of its normal withdrawal date of September 25. Safdarjung recorded a cumulative seasonal rainfall of 728.6 mm since June 1 against the long-period average of 629.7 mm, closing out the monsoon season at 16% above normal.
Dry conditions are set to return, with the IMD projecting clouds to thin out by Sunday, followed by mainly clear skies, rising daytime temperatures reaching 33°C to 35°C, and prevailing northwesterly winds by October.
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