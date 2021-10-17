Delhi weather today: Rainfall lashes parts of capital; air quality remains ‘poor’

Residents in Delhi on Sunday woke up to a cloudy day with light to moderate intensity showers in several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts moderate rainfall and a maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius for Delhi-NCR today. The minimum temperature is likely to be 21 degree Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday was 90%.

On Saturday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were both above normal. While the maximum temperature stood at 35.5 degree Celsius, three degrees above the normal, a minimum temperature of 23.5 degree Celsius was recorded, which is four degrees above the normal.

Parts of Delhi recorded light rainfall over the past 24 hours. Between 8.30 a.m. on Saturday and 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, the Safdarjung observatory of the IMD recorded 3 mm of rain.

Light rainfall is on the forecast for Monday, followed by dry days for the rest of the week. Over the upcoming week, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 31 degree Celsius to 33 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover at 18 and 19 degree Celsius for most of the week.

While the national capital’s air quality had fallen to the ‘poor’ category on Saturday, the forecasting system, SAFAR, predicts that wind reversal and rainfall could mean better AQI over the next three days, though it is likely to remain ‘poor’ on Sunday.

As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, some monitoring stations in Delhi continued to report ‘very poor’ air AQI. The station of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) at Anand Vihar, for instance, recorded an AQI of 376 at 9 a.m. AQI between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very poor.’ The DPCC station at Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 331, while the station at the Jawaharlal Nehru Station recorded 348. The Mandir Marg station of the DPCC recorded an AQI of 370 at 9 a.m., with PM2.5 being the main pollutant.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, ‘very poor’ air in terms of health impact can mean “respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.”