Delhi weather update: Cloudy skies, light rainfall in Capital today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts another day of cloudy skies and light rainfall for Delhi on Wednesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 33 degree Celsius, with the minimum at 26 degree Celsius. Light to moderate rainfall is on the forecast from Sept 9 to Sept 12, and thundershowers are a possibility next week.

Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday was 84% and the temperature at the same time stood at 28.4 degree Celsius.

The capital city witnessed light rainfall on Tuesday. The Safdarjung weather station of the IMD, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 5.3 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday and 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. This rainfall was recorded late on Tuesday evening. The observatory at the Ridge recorded the highest amount of rainfall for the same 24 hour period with 15 mm, while the Lodi Road station registered 3.2 mm and Palam recorded 0.8 mm.

The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 33.6 degree Celsius. Over the next seven days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 32 degree Celsius to 34 degree Celsius, while the minimum could range from 23 degree Celsius to 26 degree Celsius.