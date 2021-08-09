Delhi weather: Moderate rain likely today, says IMD

Moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in Delhi on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

At 8.10 am, an update from the IMD stated that isolated parts of Delhi could see thunder showers and moderate rainfall in the next two hours.

Also Read | 3 dead in accident on Yamuna Expressway

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 25 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity stood at 92% at 8.30 am on Monday, while the temperature at the same time was 28.4 degrees Celsius. While no more rainfall is likely for the rest of the week, strong surface winds and partly cloudy skies are a possibility.

Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Roorkee, Bijnor, Nazibabad(U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/0O8QjzxQar — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 9, 2021

On Sunday, parts of Delhi saw light to moderate rainfall. In 24 hours from 8.30 am on Sunday, the Aya Nagar station of the IMD recorded the highest rainfall — 29.7 mm. This was followed by the station in the Ridge at 27.6 mm, Safdarjung at 15.4 mm, Lodi Road at 10.3 mm, and Palam at 2.7 mm.

Between June 1 and August 8, the IMD’s stations at Delhi have recorded an average of 420.1 mm of rainfall, an excess of 30% from the normal figure of 323.5 mm.