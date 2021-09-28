Delhi weather: Light rain likely in capital this week

Cloudy skies with the possibility of thunder and lightning are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is likely to stand at 35 degree Celsius, with the minimum at 26 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 84% and the temperature at the same time was 28.6 degree Celsius.

For the next seven days, light rain is on the forecast for Sept 30 and Oct 1, in addition to the possibility of rain and thundershowers on Oct 2 and 3. Maximum temperature over the next seven days is likely to range from 33 degree Celsius to 35 degree Celsius, with the minimum ranging from 25 degree Celsius to 26 degree Celsius.

In the national capital, September has recorded rainfall far in excess of normal figures. For the month of September, Delhi has recorded 230.9 mm of rainfall. This is an average calculated using figures taken from all the weather observatories in the city. The normal amount for the month is 112.9 mm. The month of September has seen as many as 18 rainy days, up from 3 rainy days in September 2020, and 6 in September 2019.

This monsoon season, Delhi has recorded a total of 744 mm of rainfall against a normal of 583.1 mm. This is an excess of 28% rainfall.