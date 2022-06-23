Partly cloudy skies but no rainfall likely in Delhi today, says IMD

Partly cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi on Thursday. No rainfall is likely from June 23 to 26, going by the IMD forecast for the next six days. Rainfall returns to the forecast for Delhi from June 27 to 29.

The maximum temperature is set to increase to 40 degrees Celsius on June 25 and 26, before it falls again with another spell of rainfall.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Thursday was 25.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 37.2 degrees Celsius, a degree below the normal. At 8.30 am on Thursday, the temperature was 30.2 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was 68 per cent.

While light rain was on the forecast for Delhi on Wednesday, the Safdarjung weather observatory recorded no rainfall. The weather stations at Najafgarh and Mayur Vihar recorded very light rainfall on Wednesday.

A gradual rise in maximum temperatures by two to four degrees over northwest India is likely over the next four days, according to an update from the IMD issued early Thursday morning. The IMD bulletin also points to an increase in rainfall activity over northwest and central India from June 28 to 30.

So far this month, the Safdarjung weather station has recorded 24.5 mm of rainfall, which is around 43 per cent shy of the normal amount of 43.3 mm till June 23. Over northwest India from June 1 to 22, the states and Union territories of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh have recorded deficit rainfall, while Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan have seen an excess. Punjab and Haryana have recorded normal rainfall in June so far.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday, with an air quality index (AQI) of 139. It has remained in this category from June 20 onwards.