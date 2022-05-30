Delhi weather: Partly cloudy skies with possibility of thunder and lightning predicted today

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at around 41 degrees Celsius on Monday, while partly cloudy skies and the possibility of thunder and lightning are also in the forecast.

A western disturbance that is affecting Northwest India brought cloudy skies, strong winds, and rainfall to parts of Delhi-NCR on Sunday. In Delhi, the weather observatory at the Ridge in North Delhi recorded 4.2 mm of rain, while the weather station in Aya Nagar recorded 3.2 mm, and Palam saw traces, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Safdarjung weather station remained dry.

The impact of the western disturbance has also kept the maximum temperature close to the normal at the Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides a marker for the city. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 40.7 degrees Celsius, around the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours was 27.8 degrees Celsius, a degree above the long period average. The highest maximum temperature in the city on the day was registered at the Najafgarh and Mungeshpur weather stations, which recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels have, however, been high. At 8.30 am on Monday, relative humidity of 63 per cent was recorded, while it was around 49 per cent at 5.30 pm on Sunday.

Clear skies are on the forecast for the rest of the week, and the maximum temperature is likely to remain above 40 degrees Celsius. The IMD said in an update issued on Sunday that no heatwave conditions are likely over the country for the next five days. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 42 or 43 degrees Celsius for the next six days.

The Safdarjung weather station has recorded deficit rainfall for the summer so far, despite the excess recorded this month. Against a normal amount of 47 mm from March 1 onwards, the city has recorded 30.2 mm, which is a deficit of 16.8 per cent. This month, however, Safdarjung recorded 29.9 mm of rain, an excess when compared to the normal of 19.7 mm for the month. While there was rainfall at all in March, April recorded a deficit of 98 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 273, in the ‘poor’ category on Sunday. PM10 was the primary pollutant with dust comprising 77 per cent of the PM10 levels, according to the SAFAR forecasting system. The AQI is likely to be in the ‘poor’ or lower end of the ‘very poor’ category from May 30 to June 1, the forecast indicated.