Monsoon likely to reach Delhi by June 15, nearly two weeks ahead of schedule

The normal onset date of monsoon in Delhi is June 27. (File)

Monsoon is likely to cover the remaining parts of the country, including Delhi, in the next 3-4 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The normal onset date of monsoon in Delhi is June 27, however, IMD officials said conditions are favourable for an early arrival around June 15 this year.

In a statement, the IMD also said that the southwest monsoon is likely to cover the entire country, except in south Rajasthan and the Kutch region of Gujarat, in the next three to four days.

The IMD’s regional meteorological centre has forecast light to moderate intensity rainfall on Saturday and Sunday in Delhi, accompanied by strong winds of around 40 kmph speed. Light rainfall is forecast to continue in the city till Wednesday, as per the IMD.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi, said, “If conditions continue to be favourable, monsoon will probably reach Delhi by June 15.”

As per the IMD, meteorological conditions that are making early advance of monsoon favourable include a low pressure area and cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal, an east-west trough running from south Punjab to centre of low pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal, strong southwesterly winds along the west coast and an off-shore trough off the west coast.

The IMD said these conditions are likely to persist for the next 5-6 days.

Last year, the monsoon had arrived in Delhi on June 25, two days before the normal onset date.