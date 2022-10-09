scorecardresearch
Delhi weather: Rain expected throughout the day in city today as well

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi recorded heavy rain in the 24 hours between October 8 and October 9 (8.30 am), with 74.3 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung, 87.2mm at Lodhi Road, and 85.2mm at Ayanagar.

Heavy rainfall at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, on Saturday morning, Oct. 8, 2022. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to witness rain Sunday as well, with several parts of the area receiving showers through Saturday night and early morning.

Last year too, Delhi had recorded heavy rain in October, with Safdarjung receiving 87.9 mm of rainfall in 24 hours in mid-October.

An alert issued by IMD at around 8.30 am said, “Light to moderate intensity rain will occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and NCR… during next 2 hours.”

Incessant rain also brought down temperatures, with the minimum temperature, recorded in the morning settling at 19.3 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below normal.

The maximum temperature, which settled at 23.4 degrees Saturday (10 degrees below normal), is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius Sunday.

Delhi-NCR is receiving rain under the influence of a western disturbance interacting with easterly winds. According to IMD scientists, moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea has been high.

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 09:55:20 am
