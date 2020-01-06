Delhi: IMD predicts thunderstorms, hail this week; temperature to dip again 

The temperature is likely to dip to seven degrees from Thursday to Saturday. (Reuters Photo/File) The temperature is likely to dip to seven degrees from Thursday to Saturday. (Reuters Photo/File)

The national capital is likely to receive thunderstorms and hail on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing a dip in temperature towards the end of the week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

On Monday, Delhi witnessed cloudy skies with moderate fog. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be 19 and 8 degrees Celcius respectively. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the city was ‘very poor’ with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 324 at 9 am.

Delhi experienced a sunny day on Sunday, with the maximum temperature settling at 21.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. The minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius.

The temperature is likely to dip to seven degrees from Thursday to Saturday.

Meanwhile, the weather department issued weather warnings for heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh over the next two days.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, or the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are high and the maximum temperature drops considerably.

Intense cold wave conditions persisted in Punjab and Haryana as well, with the mercury plummeting several degrees below the normal and fog in a few areas, including Ludhiana.

Cold weather prevailed in Rajasthan, with the Met department predicting light rains at a few places over the next two days.

