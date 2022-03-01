Clear skies in Delhi today, light rain on Wednesday, Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday forecast light rainfall on March 2 and 3 in Delhi. The weather bureau said a western disturbance is also likely to affect parts of northwest India from March 2 onwards.

Along with rainfall to northwest India, it is likely to cause rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. February recorded five days of rainfall this year, on account of western disturbances.

Over the next three days, a gradual rise of about 2 to 3 degrees in temperature is likely over parts of northwest and central India, according to an IMD update issued on Tuesday morning.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday is predicted to be 26 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 12 degrees Celsius. Clear skies are on the forecast for the day.

The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 25.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Tuesday was 9.6 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am on Tuesday, the temperature was 12 degrees Celsius, and the relative humidity was 85 per cent.

The maximum temperature is likely to rise up to around 29 degrees Celsius by March 5, going by the IMD’s seven-day forecast for Delhi.

The average maximum temperature in February this year was 24.2 degrees, a few notches below the average of 27.6 degrees recorded in February last year. In 2020, the average maximum temperature for the month was 24.1 degrees, while it was a little lower at 22.5 degrees Celsius in February 2019.

The average minimum temperature in February was 10.2 degrees, close to the average of 10.3 degrees recorded in February last year. The lowest minimum temperature recorded over the month this year was 5.4 degrees, and the highest maximum temperature was 28.4 degrees Celsius.

Unlike the month of February last year, the maximum temperature did not touch 30 degrees Celsius this year. In February 2021, the maximum temperature crossed 30 degrees on six days of the month.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Monday was 107, in the ‘moderate’ category. At 92, it had been in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday.