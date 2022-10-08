scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Delhi weather: Overcast skies and rainfall likely today, says IMD

Moderate rainfall is forecast for Delhi on Sunday and this could reduce to light rainfall on Monday. Dry weather is likely after Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 25 degrees Celsius, well below the normal of around 33.8 degrees Celsius for this time of the year. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi is likely to see another day of overcast skies and rainfall on Saturday along with a drop in the temperature.

Parts of the city recorded rainfall early on Saturday as well. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 25.3 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, and much of this was between 2.30 am and 5.30 am on Saturday. The weather station at the Ridge recorded a higher amount of 29 mm in the past 24 hours, while Lodhi Road recorded 19.4 mm.

The rainfall is on account of a western disturbance as well as a cyclonic circulation. Light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are likely to persist on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at around 25 degrees Celsius, well below the normal of around 33.8 degrees Celsius for this time of the year. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was also seven degrees below the normal, settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature early on Saturday was around 20.8 degrees.

Also Read |2020 Delhi riots: Court rejects bail plea of accused booked under UAPA

Moderate rainfall is likely in Delhi on Sunday as well. This is likely to reduce to light rainfall on Monday, followed by very light rainfall on Tuesday. Thereafter, dry weather is likely, according to the IMD’s forecast for the next six days.

So far, Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, has recorded excess rainfall for the month of October. Safdarjung has received 25.6 mm of rainfall this month, which is in excess of the normal of around 7.8 mm till October 8.

After the air quality index (AQI) deteriorated to the ‘poor’ category earlier this week, rainfall and strong easterly winds have been keeping Delhi’s air clean. On Friday, the AQI was 55, in the ‘satisfactory’ category. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the AQI is likely to be in the ‘good’ category over the weekend.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 10:07:13 am
