Delhi weather: Overcast skies, moderate showers across capital today

A day after the arrival of the monsoon, Delhi woke up to overcast skies on Friday morning. Moderate rainfall is predicted across the National Capital today, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) latest forecast.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 32 degree Celsius on Friday, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23 degree Celsius, five degree below normal. Heavy showers across the capital caused both the maximum and minimum temperatures to drop by a few degree over the last 24 hours.

The rainfall on Thursday wiped out the deficit that had persisted till then. In the month of June, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 141.7 mm of rainfall, which is an excess of 91 per cent against a normal amount of 74.1 mm for the month, according to data from the IMD. Much of this rainfall was recorded on Thursday. In the 24 hours from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 117.2 mm of rainfall. Till June 30, there was a rainfall deficit of around 67 per cent.

In addition to Delhi, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh on July 1, according to an IMD bulletin issued on Friday. Conditions are favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of Rajasthan, and all of Punjab and Haryana on Friday, the bulletin said.

Light rainfall or thundershowers remain on the forecast for Delhi from July 2 to 7. The maximum temperature is likely to range from 34 to 36 degree Celsius over the next six days, while the minimum temperature could be at around 23 or 24 degree Celsius.

At 8.30 am on Friday, the temperature was around 27.4 degree Celsius, while the relative humidity was high at around 93 per cent.

Meanwhile, the AQI in Delhi on Thursday was 116, in the ‘moderate’ category.