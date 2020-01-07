Partly cloudy weather in Delhi; rains lash parts of Punjab, Haryana

Cold, foggy morning, in New Delhi (File) Cold, foggy morning, in New Delhi (File)

It was a partly cloudy morning in the national capital with the weatherman predicting light rains towards the evening and hailstorm in isolated places. According to The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded at 10.00 am was at 11.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal.

The humidity level was recorded at 95 per cent and traces of rainfall were recorded overnight.

“The weatherman has predicted light rains and thundershowers towards evening. Hailstorm is likely in isolated places,” the IMD statement said.

According to railway officials, around 15 trains are running late due to shallow fog. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 18 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Punjab and Haryana, rains continued to lash most parts of the two states even as the minimum temperature settled several degrees above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 10.2, 10 and 11.2 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal, an official of the Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded a low of 10.2, 10.6, 9.7 and 11.2 degrees Celsius, up to five notches above the normal.

Ambala, Hisar and Karnal witnessed 6.8 mm, 1.6 mm and 8 mm rainfall. In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective lows at 8.6, 9.8 and 10.2 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above normal.

The minimum temperatures at Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur were recorded at 10.3, 10.2, 9.6, 9.2, 9.4 and 7.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a minimum of 11.1 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal. The city witnessed 8.6 mm of downpour. On Monday, many parts in Punjab and Haryana witnessed rainfall.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd