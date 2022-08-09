Delhi weather: No rain, warm day forecast for the city today

August 9, 2022 10:26:21 am
With no rain in the forecast for Delhi Tuesday, the city is likely to see a warm day. The maximum temperature is set to rise to 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, up from 29.2 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday.
On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours also settled a degree above normal, at 27.6 degrees Celsius.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Tuesday was as high as 81 per cent.
No rainfall is likely in Delhi on Wednesday as well, while very light rainfall along with strong winds of about 25 to 35 kmph are a possibility on Thursday and Friday. Rainfall is off the forecast for Saturday, but could return with very light rainfall and thundershowers on Sunday. August 15 could witness very light rainfall and cloudy skies, going by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) seven-day forecast.
Subscriber Only Stories
The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position, according to an IMD bulletin issued early on Tuesday. It passes through Ahmedabad, Indore, and Jabalpur. The trough, a low-pressure area, is likely to remain in this position for the next four to five days.
While Delhi is likely to remain dry over the next two days, other parts of Northwest India could receive widespread rainfall. Widespread rainfall along with isolated heavy rain is on the forecast for Himachal Pradesh on August 11 and Western Uttar Pradesh on August 12. Isolated heavy rainfall is also on the forecast for Uttarakhand on August 10. A cyclonic circulation lies over western Rajasthan and the neighbourhood.
Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi returned to the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 84.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'
When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'
Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'
Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'
Tally lower, but but diversification and athletics haul a good signPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Indian equity, currency and commodity markets closed on account of Muharram
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate. What legal woes does he face?
One year after Afghanistan, US spy agencies pivot toward China
Sevilla confirms signing ex-Spain midfielder Isco
Fire in two adjacent godowns in Pune’s Nana Peth, no casualties
KCET candidates challenge non-consideration of 2020-21 PUC marks in HC
Revisiting Khaleja: Mahesh Babu’s underappreciated movie that is among his best works
Har Ghar Tiranga: In Karnataka, education officers worry about dearth of flagpoles in villages
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 17.8%
Anurag Kashyap says ‘lack of unity’ responsible for cancel culture in Bollywood: ‘I have faced a lot of it’
Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev set to defend title in Montreal
Decoding the link between perfumes and PCOS