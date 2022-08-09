Delhi weather: No rain, warm day forecast for the city today

With no rain in the forecast for Delhi Tuesday, the city is likely to see a warm day. The maximum temperature is set to rise to 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, up from 29.2 degrees Celsius recorded on Sunday.

On Monday, the maximum temperature settled at 35.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature recorded over the past 24 hours also settled a degree above normal, at 27.6 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Tuesday was as high as 81 per cent.

No rainfall is likely in Delhi on Wednesday as well, while very light rainfall along with strong winds of about 25 to 35 kmph are a possibility on Thursday and Friday. Rainfall is off the forecast for Saturday, but could return with very light rainfall and thundershowers on Sunday. August 15 could witness very light rainfall and cloudy skies, going by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) seven-day forecast.

The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position, according to an IMD bulletin issued early on Tuesday. It passes through Ahmedabad, Indore, and Jabalpur. The trough, a low-pressure area, is likely to remain in this position for the next four to five days.

While Delhi is likely to remain dry over the next two days, other parts of Northwest India could receive widespread rainfall. Widespread rainfall along with isolated heavy rain is on the forecast for Himachal Pradesh on August 11 and Western Uttar Pradesh on August 12. Isolated heavy rainfall is also on the forecast for Uttarakhand on August 10. A cyclonic circulation lies over western Rajasthan and the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi returned to the ‘satisfactory’ category on Monday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 84.