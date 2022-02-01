Delhi’s ‘unsual’ January weather saw mean minimum, maximum temperatures record contradictory variations

Delhi experienced unusual weather this January, with the average maximum temperature dipping below the normal and the average minimum temperature rising above the usual.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, the mean maximum temperature was 18.0 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees Celsius below its normal value of 20.5 degrees Celsius.

“The highest maximum temperature was 23.2 degrees Celsius recorded on January 5. The all-time record of maximum temperature for the month is 32.5 degrees Celsius recorded on January 28, 2004,” IMD officials said.

The mean minimum temperature, meanwhile, was 8.2 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees Celsius above its normal value of 7.6 degrees Celsius. The lowest minimum temperature was 4.2 degrees Celsius, recorded on January 1. The all-time record of minimum temperature for the month is -0.6 degrees Celsius recorded on January 16, 1935.

The rainfall was also three times higher than normal. “The normal rainfall during January is 21.7 mm at Safdarjung Observatory. However, during this month, 88.2 mm rainfall was recorded. The actual rainfall was 306 per cent above normal than the long period average,” officials said.

Delhi can look forward to two more days of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the temperature remaining in the normal range, while more rain is expected on Thursday and Friday.

On Tuesday, the morning minimum temperature was 7 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal.

According to the forecast, rain and thunderstorms are expected in the city on Thursday and Friday because of a western disturbance.