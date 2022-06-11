Delhi weather: Temperature to hit 43 degrees, partly cloudy skies & thunder likely

The maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal and settle at around 43 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

Partly cloudy skies and the possibility of thunder are also on the forecast, with a western disturbance affecting parts of northwest India.

The maximum temperature is set to remain above 40 degrees till June 16, the forecast indicates. However, with thundershowers and light rainfall on the cards for June 17, the temperature could drop to around 39 degrees Celsius, offering respite from above normal maximum temperatures in the city.

Heatwave conditions are on the forecast for isolated parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on Saturday.

The minimum temperature, which is indicative of the temperature at night, was 29.7 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours. This is two degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature is also likely to be above normal for the next six days and could settle at around 30 or 31 degrees Celsius.

The long period average for the maximum temperature from June 11 to 14 is 39.6 degrees, while it is 28 degrees Celsius for the minimum temperature.

On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather observatory was 43.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal. The highest maximum temperature recorded in the city on the day was at Najafgarh – 46.2 degrees Celsius. The weather stations at Mungeshpur and the CWG Sports Complex both recorded maximum temperatures of 45.9 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded this month’s third ‘very poor’ air quality day on Friday, when the AQI was 303. The AQI had been ‘very poor’ (346) on June 8 and June 1 (322) as well. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, “long range transported dust” has been impacting the air quality over the NCR, Rajasthan and Gujarat.