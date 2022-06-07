Heatwave conditions likely in parts of Delhi today: IMD

Heatwave conditions in isolated places and clear skies are on the weather forecast for Delhi-NCR on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather observatory is likely to settle at around 44 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Strong winds of around 25 to 35 kmph are also likely during the day.

Heatwave conditions were recorded in some parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday as well, including the weather observatory at the Ridge in north Delhi, which registered a maximum temperature of 45.7 degrees Celsius, 5.2 degrees above the normal for this time of the year. The weather station at Najafgarh recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the city on Monday. At the Safdarjung weather station, the maximum temperature settled at 43.5 degrees, three degrees above the normal.

Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature, which is recorded at night, was around the normal, settling at 27.6 degrees at Safdarjung. At 8.30 am on Tuesday, the temperature was 34.6 degrees, while the relative humidity was 28%.

In a bulletin issued on Monday, the IMD said that heatwave conditions are likely over northwest and central India during the next three to four days. Heatwave conditions are on the forecast for isolated parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand from June 7 to 9.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung is likely to be around 43 degrees on June 8 and 9, the forecast indicates. It could fall to around 40 degrees on June 11 and 12, with cloudy skies and the possibility of very light rainfall on the forecast for these two days. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27 or 28 degrees.

The thunderstorms brought by two active western disturbances and easterly winds had kept heatwave conditions at bay in Delhi from around May 21 onwards. The return of warm westerly winds brought heatwave conditions back to parts of the NCR from June 4 onwards, according to IMD scientists.

In addition to parts of Delhi, heatwave conditions were recorded in parts of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, and Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Parts of Delhi-NCR also recorded heatwave conditions on Sunday.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was 195, in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday, with PM10 and ozone being the prominent pollutants. Dust contributed around 75% to the PM10 levels, according to the SAFAR forecasting system.